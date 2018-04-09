Bell County — As flu season approaches, the Center for Disease Control is saying to get your flu shot before the end of October. Dr. Bryan Thomas with Express Er said there are ways to avoid contracting the virus in addition to getting a flu shot. Dr. Thomas recommends not touching your eyes, mouth and nose to keep yourself from getting sick. He also stressed that you can pass the disease along before you realize you have the virus.

"You can actually infect someone before you even start having symptoms, so just be weary of that," said Dr. Thomas.

Thomas said getting the flu shot earlier will help your body prepare for the virus and if you are showing signs of the virus to stay away from others.

"If you are sick you shouldn't be exposing other people to that virus because you are just going to spread the virus throughout the community," said Dr. Thomas.

