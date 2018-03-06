For the 10th year in a row, the Flying Vikings took to the skies of Killeen.

Flying Vikings is a Belton-based organization which helps kids with disabilities become pilots, even if for just a short while.

Saturday, the group, led by founder and Belton resident Paul Hansen, took about 20 disabled kids up into the skies in single-engine aircrafts to make dreams come true.

Liz Molina's 7-year-old son, Matthew, has Spina Bifida. It's the fourth time he's taken the wheel of an aircraft.

"We've come back every year because he really likes being up there and flying," Molina said.

According to Hansen, Flying Vikings has grown every year.

Airports like Lufkin, Orlando, Nashville and San Diego have called to let kids' dreams take flight.

"I just thought it was going to be a couple of airports in Central Texas," Hansen added. "...I never thought it would go across the country. It's pretty much unstoppable, now."

Soon, those smiles Hansen and the pilots long for each time, will stretch from sea to shining sea.

Flying Vikings will take their inaugural flight in Waco on Oct. 20.

