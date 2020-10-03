TEMPLE, Texas — A handful of accidents were reported across Central Texas Tuesday morning as dense fog created an dangerous morning commute.

At points in the morning, visibility on Interstate 35 between Lorena and Temple wasn't more than 30 or 40 yards.

Just after 8:00 am, Temple Fire and Rescue were called to Airport Road where a semi hit a guard rail. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

So far, no serious injuries from accidents have been reported in the area.

