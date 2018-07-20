It may be the off-season for the NFL, but for the Legends Football League (LFL), it's the business end of the season, and for the Austin Acoustic it's their final home game.

Austin take on the Seattle Mist who are playing for their season at 0-2, as the Acoustics sit on top of the Western Conference at 2-1. Austin center Stephanie McCormick said she expects a fierce game against a Seattle team who's season is on the ropes.

The game starts at 7pm but doors will open early as tailgaters are encouraged to come down and get into game mode before kick-off.

You can get discounted tickets using the code GOAUSTIN.

For all details on tickets and the game, click here.

To see more of Jamie Kennedy's stories and behind the scenes footage follow him on Facebook here.

© 2018 KCEN