LOS ANGELES — From the Golden Buzzer in June to a live performance on national television Joseph Allen has had a lot of highlights during his run o n America's Got Talent.

Joseph Allen did not get enough votes Wednesday from the audience to continue his run on the national talent show. 6 News reporter Cole Johnson sat down for a Facetime interview before the announcement to talk about his AGT journey.

"The whole thought is the next rounds aren't guaranteed," Allen said. "I wanted to make sure that I did everything possible on this round to give my family a cool moment."

During his performance on Tuesday night, Allen sang an original song about his mom.

"This round was something that I wanted to be special, you know, for my family and for my mom," Allen said.

The comments from the judges were mixed and the viewers' votes did not add up for Allen on Wednesday.

"Did I leave it all out there? I like to think I did the best that I could do right now," Allen said. "I'm only going to get better and keep learning and keep growing."

When asked what his next plans are, Allen said this is just step in his journey.

"For me it's just been a crazy exciting journey and no matter if it ends tonight or if it continues, you know, I'm just excited to see what the heck I continue to do," Allen said.

