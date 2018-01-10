WACO, Texas — Baylor University said on Monday that it has been actively investigating an allegation that a former Board of Regents Chair used “extremely offensive and hurtful language” in a private conversation in Mexico in 2014.

Richard Willis, who served as chair from 2012-16 and left the Board in 2017, denies that he made the statements.

“The alleged comments are in direct opposition to everything Baylor stands for, and are so egregious that the University immediately launched an investigation when they first came to light through the litigation process a month ago,” the school said in a release.

A team of attorneys interviewed Willis and most of the others who either participated in or may have overheard the alleged conversation, the school said.

Baylor said outside legal counsel was sent to France to speak with someone who was a part of the conversation in 2014.

The school said the accuser’s lawyers said there is a recording of the conversation, but they have refused to share unless they are formally subpoenaed. The school said a subpoena been done issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

“In accordance with due process, and out of fairness to everyone involved, we will continue our investigation until all reasonable avenues are exhausted to determine whether the alleged statements were made. Once the investigation is complete, we will act quickly and decisively if these alleged comments were indeed said,” a Baylor statement said.

Baylor officials said one witness stated that Willis never used offensive language on the evening in question. Another witness said the language was used in the conversation.

“Baylor has made great strides in recent years to enhance diversity and cultural competency on our campus. All of us at the university have worked hard to create an environment in which all students, faculty, and staff are treated with respect and dignity. Our prompt and thorough response to these allegations once again shows how seriously we take this commitment.

Hate speech, offensive statements or racist comments in any form – by anyone – will never be tolerated at Baylor University,” the statement said.

