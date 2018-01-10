WACO, Texas — A former Baylor University Regent and Board Chairman denied the allegations Monday that he used racist and anti-semitic language -- calling them "false, fantastical and evil on their face."

Richard Willis released a statement via is attorney, Steve McConnico, to the media Monday night. Willis served as chair from 2012-2016 and left the Board in 2017.

The statement reads in part, "The alleged comments are so reprehensible that it absolutely sickens me to think that anyone would go to such lengths to maliciously smear me or anyone else for having used them." The full statement is attached to this article.

The comments were allegedly made during a private conversation in Mexico in 2014.

The allegations came from Waco businessman Greg Klepper. According to his LinkedIn account, Klepper is the CEO and owner of Energy & Automation Inc. in Waco.

Willis wrote in his statement that while he was the Chairman of the Baylor Regents Klepper tried to use him to get business from the University.

"He was disappointed that I would not take a role in determining vendor relationships," the statement reads. "He also was upset that I would not become directly involved to help resolve a dispute he had with the general contractor managing the construction of McLane Stadium -- a dispute he lost."

Willis said Rev. Ramiro Pena of Christ the King Baptist Church in Waco was with him the entire evening when the comments were allegedly made. Willis said Pena stated under oath in a deposition that he never heard Willis make the comments.

McConnico also sent the following statement from Pena:

“In the summer of 2014, I attended a dinner in Mexico with Richard Willis. It is alleged Richard made horrible racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic remarks at that dinner. These mean-spirited allegations are false. I was sitting beside Richard Willis at the dinner and served as his interpreter, as he didn’t speak much Spanish and most of those in attendance, including the host, spoke little English. If Richard had made the alleged remarks, I would remember them. To me, the entire dinner and evening was unremarkable other than the graciousness of our hosts. I’ve known Richard for more than a decade. I’ve stayed in his home and worked closely with him as a fellow Baylor Regent. I’ve traveled with him on multiple occasions and I’ve never known him to be intemperate or profane. I consider Richard to be a man of great character and deep Christian commitment.”

Baylor University President Linda Livingstone also released a statement Monday saying the University was actively investigating the claim.

“The alleged comments are in direct opposition to everything Baylor stands for and are so egregious that the University immediately launched an investigation when they first came to light through the litigation process a month ago," Livingstone wrote.

A team of attorneys interviewed Willis and most of the others who either participated in or may have overheard the alleged conversation, the school said.

Baylor said outside legal counsel was sent to France to speak with someone who was a part of the conversation in 2014.

The school said the accuser’s lawyers said there is a recording of the conversation, but they have refused to share unless they are formally subpoenaed. The school said a subpoena has been issued.

“In accordance with due process, and out of fairness to everyone involved, we will continue our investigation until all reasonable avenues are exhausted to determine whether the alleged statements were made. Once the investigation is complete, we will act quickly and decisively if these alleged comments were indeed said,” a Baylor statement said.

Baylor officials said one witness stated that Willis never used offensive language on the evening in question. Another witness said the language was used in the conversation.

“Baylor has made great strides in recent years to enhance diversity and cultural competency on our campus. All of us at the university have worked hard to create an environment in which all students, faculty, and staff are treated with respect and dignity. Our prompt and thorough response to these allegations once again shows how seriously we take this commitment.

Hate speech, offensive statements or racist comments in any form – by anyone – will never be tolerated at Baylor University,” the statement said.

Letter by Richard S Willis

