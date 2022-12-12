Former Executive Director of The 12th Man Foundation, Harry J. Green, has passed away

Green helped grow and transform The Aggie Club into what is today: The 12th Man Foundation.

BRYAN, Texas — Owner of Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers, Chelsea Jones, announced the death of her uncle Harry J. Green on Monday, Dec. 12.

Green was a prominent member of the Bryan/College Station community as he helped build the Aggie athletics program into the successful organization it is today.

Green graduated from Texas A&M University in 1952 and he served as an engineer in the U.S. Navy prior to his work with the Aggie athletic program.

In 1979, Green became the Executive Director of The Aggie Club where he stayed until 1988, after the club rebranded to the 12th Man Foundation.

In the years after he left his position as Director, Green served on the Executive Committee of the 12th Man Foundation.

Green helped bring in new relationships and revenue streams for the Texas A&M athletic program that helped fund student scholarships for many years.

The staff of the 12th Man Foundation is deeply saddened by the passing of Harry Green ’52. An extraordinary former student and friend of Texas A&M, Harry served as our organization’s Executive Director from 1979-92 and helped transform The Aggie Club into the 12th Man Foundation. pic.twitter.com/X9eAA8Zurr — 12th Man Foundation (@12thManFndtn) December 12, 2022

After Green retired, he joined his friend Don Adam at the First American Bank of Bryan and helped grow the business as the Executive Vice President and Director of Marketing.

Green's memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

