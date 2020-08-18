MISSING | Former fiddler is looking for her famously signed fiddle

A Salado woman believes her nearly 100-year-old fiddle was taken. While it is worth some money, Amber Dankert said it is priceless to her

SALADO, Texas — A Salado woman believes her nearly 100-year-old fiddle was taken. While it is worth some money, Amber Dankert said it is priceless to her.

Dankert said it was signed by Country Music Hall of Fame Fiddler Johnny Gimble. Dankert said he was a family friend.

Dankert started playing the fiddle back in third grade and continued to do so until she started to lose her hearing in college. She said she was very serious about playing the instrument and her grandmother decided to buy her a "special" fiddle. It is a 1923 Stradivarius and she has had it since 1990.

"A1923 Stradivarius is very costly, you know if you were going to go buy one, but it's the signature and the memories that are so special to me because I can't play it anymore and so that's what makes it to me it's priceless," Dankert said.

The fiddle is mahogany colored wood and it was in a brown rectangular case. If you have seen the fiddle Dankert asked that you call Salado police.