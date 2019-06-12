KILLEEN, Texas — A former Harker Heights High School teacher was arrested for indecency with a child, according to Killeen Independent School District.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect involved as James Harper.

KISD said the teacher was put on leave after the district learned about the allegations. Harper was later fired.

The district said the charges against the teacher did not involve a KISD student, and no criminal activity happened on a KISD campus.

KISD conducted its own investigation and turned its findings over to the police.

The U.S. Marshal's office is investigating the incident.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM:

US Navy: Shooter confirmed dead, 2 other people killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead

Young boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing

More than a year after explosion, Gatesville community invited to open house for new hospital

Saying goodbye to a local soldier after Afghanistan helicopter crash