Former Hewitt City councilman Kurt Krakowian has submitted a complaint against the City of Hewitt to the U.S. Department of Justice.

His complaint alleges his civil rights were violated when he was denied entrance to an open meeting of the Hewitt City Council.

Krakowian resigned from his position earlier this month, citing a "frivolous complaint" that was filed against him regarding a Facebook message he had sent to a Facebook friend who also worked for the city.

Krakowian said he has not filed a lawsuit against the city but is "keeping his options open."

