Jim Ham, a former KCEN newscaster, passed away at the age of 91 July 28 in Temple.

During his time at the station in the 60s and 70s, Ham worked as a reporter, meteorologist and news director.

Former co-worker Rev. Roscoe Harrison, pastor of the Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, described Ham as a "legend."

Funeral arrangements are set tentatively set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.

© 2018 KCEN