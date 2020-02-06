KEMPNER, Texas — A warrant was issued for former Chief of Police Charles Edward Rodriguez's arrest on Tuesday. Rodriguez turned himself in to the Killeen City Jail, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The KPD received information that a law enforcement officer from Texas A&M University-Central Texas did not report complaints by a student on March 11.

An investigation revealed that a student reported Title IX violations that were alleged to have been committed by a former employee, to the former Chief of Police two times.

Rodriguez failed to report the incidences, which is required by the Texas Education Code 51.255.

Title IX violations include instances of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking.

The Bell County Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and a complaint was issued charging Rodriguez with failure to report certain incidents.

His bond was set at $2000.

“Now more than ever, the integrity of the police profession requires thorough impartial investigations, regardless of the status of the accused. The Killeen Police Department stands with survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking," Chief Charles Kimble said.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Killeen Mall closed for day due to social media threat

Missing Waco boy's body found in dumpster, mother arrested

Biden: Trump 'consumed' by ego, not leading during crisis