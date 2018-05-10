KILLEEN, Texas — Former Killeen City Councilman Larry Cole, 81, died after being involved in a car crash in the 4300 block of Stan Schlueter Loop around 5 Friday morning.

Cole was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, but was pronounced dead at 12:22 that afternoon.

Cole was a Lt. Col. with the U.S. Army and one of the city council members who was recalled when Killeen voters recalled all five of the members in 2011.

The crash is under investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.

