Former Killeen police officer indicted by Bell County grand jury

Former Killeen Police Officer Edgar Diaz-Casillas turned himself into the Bell County Jail on April 1 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

KILLEEN, Texas — Former Killeen Police Officer Edgar Diaz-Casillas turned himself into the Bell County Jail on April 1 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. This comes after a woman reported to detectives on June 22, 2019, that Diaz-Casillas, a three-year veteran, made unwanted sexual advances to her while he was still employed as a Killeen police officer.

According to the Killeen Police Department, Diaz-Casillas was placed on administrative leave with pay, per protocol. An internal affairs investigation was conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Diaz-Casillas was indefinitely suspended on February 11, 2021, for code of conduct violations, dishonesty, lack of integrity and untruthfulness on multiple occasions, according to the Killeen PD.

Bond is set at $100,000 for Diaz-Casillas. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. On March 31, an indictment was issued by the Bell County Grand Jury and charged Edgar Diaz-Casillas with official oppression, according to the Killeen PD.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time, according to the Killeen PD.