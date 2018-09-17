A former Killeen Independent School District kindergarten teacher received a 40 year sentence Friday for sexually assaulting a child, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

Garza said Thomas Lloyd Cannon received a 40 year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years for indecency with a child by contact. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cannon taught at Iduma Elementary school. He was arrested May 15, 2017 after the victim, a 6-year-old girl, told her grandmother Cannon "does nasty things to me and my friend."

Garza released the following statement thanking the agencies that assisted in the investigation.

The District Attorney’s office would like to thank the Killeen Police Department, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, Scott and White forensic nurse examiners, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Laboratory for their hard work and commitment to this investigation leading to a successful outcome.

