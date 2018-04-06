Former La Vega Football Star and University of Oklahoma cornerback, Parrish Cobb, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday, according to a courthouse source.

Cobb along with his former teammate Ayorinde Gibson were indicted in June 2017 for the armed robbery of a Baylor student in January 2017.

After the January incident, Cobb was suspended indefinitely from playing football for OU.

In April 2017, the former OU cornerback was arrested for the robbery at an apartment in Norman, Oklahoma.

Cobb helped lead La Vega to its first football state title in 2015.

During his senior year, he committed to OU but decommitted in January 2016. Cobb later signed with Baylor in February 2016 but was released from his National Letter of Intent after Art Briles was fired in May 2016.

Following the release, he signed with OU later that year in July.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN