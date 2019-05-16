REAGAN, Texas — A 16-year-old boy died Wednesday night in a house fire in Reagan, according to Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.

Each fire department in Falls County responded to the fire near County Road 251, southeast of Marlin.

Officials found a house on fire and also found someone inside the home.

Scaman said firefighters found the boy, who was identified asTyler Kelley, and got him out of a window. They performed CPR on the boy, but he died.

Kelley's 17-year-old sister got out of the house, but suffered burns and smoke inhalation, officials said. She was flown to Baylor Scott and White.

K-9 Deputy Rebecca Lord was treated for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation issues, Scaman said.

Marlin High School principal Pamela Thomas said Kelley was a former student who left the school to be home-schooled. His sister Amy Kelley, is a junior at Marlin.

Officials said the house had a wood frame with a metal roof. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

