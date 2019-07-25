MEXIA, Texas — A former Mexia principal died from cancer Wednesday night.

Val Sunday was the coordinator of educator support for Mexia Independent School District and former principal of Mexia High School.

Lyle DuBus, MISD superintendent, said the district made arrangements to help those in the school community who may need support after the loss.

"Please keep Mrs. Sunday's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," DuBus said. "We are here for our Blackcat family. Feel free to call the high school or administration building with any questions or concerns."

The district will announce information about upcoming arrangements through its website and social media pages.

