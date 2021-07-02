Former soldier in custody after shooting incident on Fort Hood, officials say

The incident happened in a parking lot on post just before 1 a.m. Saturday and no one was injured, according to the release.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A suspected shooter is in military police custody after the suspect allegedly fired a pistol on post, according to a release from Fort Hood.

No one was injured in the shooting, per the release.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, identified only as a former soldier, was socializing with soldiers when he fired a pistol outdoors in the parking lot, according to the release.

The release went on to say that the suspect was "immediately disarmed and apprehended without further incident." It said there is no ongoing threat and that the incident was isolated.