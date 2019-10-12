KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Police Department investigated a situation with a former teacher’s aide at Gateway High School. They discovered that Louisa Theresa Hernandez engaged in an improper relationship with a student during the 2018-2019 school year.

The 37-year-old was charged with an improper relationship between educator and student.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke issued a warrant for her arrest and on Tuesday and Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

After learning about the allegations, Killeen ISD immediately suspended the aide and she has since been fired.

Hernandez was first hired in 2017 as an aide but left briefly before returning in January 2019.

“We are working closely with Killeen police in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this employee,” Superintendent John Craft said.

This case remains under investigation with Killeen Police, and the district is not able to comment further.

