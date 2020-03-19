TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz in one charge of manslaughter.
DeCruz was charged with manslaughter after Michael Dean was shot and killed on Dec. 2 during a traffic stop, according to District Attorney Henry Garza.
When Dean was killed, he was not carrying and did not display or use a weapon.
- RELATED: Temple cop charged with manslaughter for shooting death of man during traffic stop resigns
- RELATED: Temple cop charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Michael Dean
- RELATED: Dean family speaks on charges for TPD officer
- RELATED: Temple PD interim chief addresses officer involved shooting death, other incidents involving officers
- RELATED: Report: Temple cop shot man in 'altercation of some sort'
- RELATED: Temple NAACP protests a second time 5 weeks after Michael Dean's death