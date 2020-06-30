x
Former Temple ISD teacher arrested for 'improper relationship' with student

Temple police said Jennifer Hoelscher had an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.
TEMPLE, Texas — A former Temple Independent School District teacher was arrested Tuesday for having an improper relationship with a student, Temple police said.

Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, had the relationship with a 17-year-old high school student, police said. Police did not provide details on the nature of the relationship.

Police were told about the situation in January of 2020 and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday.

