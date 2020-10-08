Former Temple officer arrested in Williamson County, charged with injury to a child

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department learned that former Police Officer Jerrod McCoy was arrested on August 7 in Williamson County on charges of injury to a child. McCoy resigned from his position with the Temple PD on August 4, according to the Temple PD.

McCoy is no longer a City of Temple employee and was not an employee at the time of his arrest. He had been a Temple Police Officer since 2015, according to the Temple PD.



The criminal investigation was conducted by the Round Rock Police Department. The Temple Police Department was not involved in that investigation and does not have information to provide about the case, according to the Temple PD.