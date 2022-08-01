Former UMHB players weigh in on Pete Fredenburg's retirement

The legendary coach was at the helm UMHB's football program for 24 years, impacting hundreds of players.

BELTON, Texas — After 24 seasons, 231 wins, and two Stagg Bowl titles, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg announced his retirement Friday night.

It came less than a month after the program won its second DIII National Championship in Canton, Ohio.

“I really think it was God’s plan, I think it was a calling, I really truly do, I think God wanted me here," Fredenburg said in his announcement on Friday.

He is the only head coach in UMHB history, beginning the program after coaching as an assistant for more than a decade at Baylor and LSU. Walking away from so many relationships is the toughest part for the head coach.

“Going over and talking to 180 kids, telling them I'm not gonna be apart of their daily lives anymore, saying goodbye to coaches, I’ll be around but it’s not the same.”

Fredenburg won titles in 2018 and 2021. He went to three other Stagg Bowls in 2004, 2016, and 2017. Two of those, 2016 and 2017 were vacated by the NCAA for infractions over rule violations.

Winning this past December put UMHB on a list with just ten other schools that have won multiple Stagg Bowl titles.

“I’m glad he went out on top," Jarrell Freeman, a former player and NFL veteran, said. "That's for sure, I think that's my biggest thing, I’m sure he wanted to go out on top, also. It’s the end of a legendary era.”

Freeman played for UMHB from 2004 to 2008. His teammate, Eric Schoenert, hasn't forgotten the lessons he learned at UMHB.

“The one thing I learned from Coach Fred is really leadership and how to communicate with people from all different backgrounds," Schoenert said. "We really learned leadership, communication, and teamwork and I think that’s helped all of us alumni with our future careers."

Some of those careers have blossomed into amazing coaching careers. Former coaches Tony Salazar, David Branscom and Lee Munn all coach at powerhouses in the state of Texas.

Former Gatesville head coach Luke Howard spent time at UMHB as a player, grad-assistant, and coach. In total, he spent more than a decade with Fredenburg. When he landed his head coaching gig, he went straight to his former boss.

“When I got the job, he was one of my first phone calls and I said 'hey when can I come sit down with you.'" he said. "So many opportunities he gave me and my family, so good to us, as a player, coach, all the hours we spent together.”