Former U.S. Army soldier indicted after discharging gun while on Fort Hood

WACO, Texas — A federal grand jury in Waco returned an indictment against 28-year-old former U.S. Army soldier Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus Tuesday for discharging a firearm while on Fort Hood over the weekend, stated U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division, according to the Department of Justice.

The indictment charges Davila-DeJesus with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, on February 6, the defendant became intoxicated and got into an argument with several individuals inside the barracks. The argument continued outside when the defendant pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and discharged his firearm in the direction of a soldier who, fearing for his life, had retreated back into the barracks, according to the Department of Justice.

Others who were at the scene managed to subdue and disarm the defendant.

Upon conviction, Davila-DeJesus faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on February 11, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske in Waco, according to the Department of Justice.