Text messages shown in former Waco daycare owner retrial

Marian Fraser is accused of killing baby Clara Felton with a toxic amount of Benadryl at her daycare, Spoiled Rotten, back on March 4, 2013

WACO, Texas — The retrial continues for former Spoiled Rotten Daycare owner 59-year-old Marian Fraser.

Fraser is accused of killing baby Clara Felton with a toxic amount of Benadryl at her daycare, Spoiled Rotten, back on March 4, 2013.

Numerous officials took the stand to examine daycare practices and text messages between Fraser and Clara's mother Lauren Felton.

In court, Waco Computer Forensics Detective Michael Fife and former monitoring inspector for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Leslie Rawls took the stand.

Fife presented the text messages between Fraser and Felton days before the incident.

Fife analyzed three cell phones, a computer and an iPad but did not examine the content of the messages.

Conversation in the text messages showed Felton explaining how the baby had a high fever and she wasn't sure if the baby needed to be at day care.

Fraser explained how she would administer medicine to the baby and Felton agreed to it.

The defense claimed text message was an informal way to approve or deny administering medicine to a child and the parent should be at fault for this and not the day care owner.

Rawls inspected Spoiled Rotten day care before and after the incident.

Rawls visited Spoiled Rotten after they were asked to shut down following Clara’s death. On March 8, 2013, she made an unannounced visit to the day care.

She was unable to go inside unannounced because, according to the department, she is unable to enter any day care after business hours and/or if no children are present.

Testimony will continue on Tuesday at 9 a.m.