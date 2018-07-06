A jury unanimously found a former Waco police officer accused of grabbing a man by the throat during a 2016 traffic stop guilty Thursday.

George Neville was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and oppression charges.

On May 4, 2016, police said Neville along with two other officers pulled over and arrested Qualon Deshon Weaver.

Weaver claimed Neville grabbed him by the throat while the other officers watched.

Neville along with the other officers were put under a criminal and internal investigation as a result. The other officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing, however, all officers received a five-day suspension once the internal investigation was completed.

Neville's attorney, Bill Johnston, told the jury Weaver was combative and acting unpredictably. He said the former officer did not think what he did was inappropriate and acted to protect himself, the Associated Press Reported. In response to the defense's argument, a McLennan County prosecutor said Neville snapped during the incident and began choking Weaver.

Judge Ralph Strother said Neville would be sentenced at a hearing in two weeks. Normally, a jury decides the sentence but Neville's defense requested Judge Strother give the sentence.

