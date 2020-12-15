State lawmaker plans to file bills after 'execution style' shooting of Fort Bend teens

FRESNO, Texas — There are more calls for gun control coming from some Fort Bend County politicians who say they are sick and tired of the violence.
On Tuesday, Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds teamed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and ‘Moms Demand Action’ after two brothers were gunned down in front of their own home over the weekend.
Devin and Jonathan Massey were killed Saturday. A family friend says their deaths will lead to change.
“We’re going to take back our streets,” said community activist and family friend Shauntay B. Favor. “We’re going to take back our county. And we’re going to take back our children.”
Devin and Jonathan, the 15- and 17-year-old Ridge Point High School athletes, died Saturday. Middleton describes the killing as “execution style.”
Fort Bend county deputies think the brothers, who were in the back seat of a car, had just pulled up to their Fresno home. Deputies say an unknown number of masked gunmen walked up and started shooting.
A friend of the brothers, who was also in the car, is in a hospital now. Deputies are working with a lone witness as they search for more evidence.
The brothers had big dreams of playing in the NFL.
The community is raising money for the boys’ funeral, which is pending. Fort Bend ISD is working console grieving classmates. And friends have a message for the killers.
“I am asking you, right now, turn yourself in,” Shauntay B. Favor said Tuesday. “If you were bold enough to pull that trigger, then you are bold enough to stand for what you have done wrong. And turn yourself in.”
“When we have children in our community who are gunned down in an execution style manner, clearly we have more work to do,” Middleton said.
As the DA works with investigators on this case, Rep. Reynolds announced he plans to introduce gun safety bills during the next legislative session, which starts in January.