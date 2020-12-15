State lawmaker plans to file bills after 'execution style' shooting of Fort Bend teens

Devin and Jonathan Massey were fatally shot Saturday while sitting in their driveway.

FRESNO, Texas — There are more calls for gun control coming from some Fort Bend County politicians who say they are sick and tired of the violence.

Devin and Jonathan Massey were killed Saturday. A family friend says their deaths will lead to change.

“We’re going to take back our streets,” said community activist and family friend Shauntay B. Favor. “We’re going to take back our county. And we’re going to take back our children.”

Devin and Jonathan, the 15- and 17-year-old Ridge Point High School athletes, died Saturday. Middleton describes the killing as “execution style.”

Fort Bend county deputies think the brothers, who were in the back seat of a car, had just pulled up to their Fresno home. Deputies say an unknown number of masked gunmen walked up and started shooting.

A friend of the brothers, who was also in the car, is in a hospital now. Deputies are working with a lone witness as they search for more evidence.

The brothers had big dreams of playing in the NFL.

The community is raising money for the boys’ funeral, which is pending. Fort Bend ISD is working console grieving classmates. And friends have a message for the killers.

“I am asking you, right now, turn yourself in,” Shauntay B. Favor said Tuesday. “If you were bold enough to pull that trigger, then you are bold enough to stand for what you have done wrong. And turn yourself in.”

“When we have children in our community who are gunned down in an execution style manner, clearly we have more work to do,” Middleton said.