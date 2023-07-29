Fort Cavazos officials close West Range Road due to land fires

Officials say approximately 475 acres have been affected by the fires so far.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — West Range Road on Fort Cavazos has been closed due to heavy smoke from wild land fires in the area, according to the Fort Cavazos Media Center.

Fort Cavazos Directorate of Emergency Services has reportedly closed the road between Elijah and Manning Mountain roads until further notice.

Officials say the Fire Department will continue to fight fires in the post's training area, where around 475 acres have reportedly been affected on July 29.

Officials say the Fire Department will monitor the situation overnight and make efforts to suppress and contain the fires as necessary.

At the time of writing, Fort Cavazos officials say the fire poses "no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary, nor does it pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Updates will be given as more information becomes available.