Fort Hood 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band to host Halloween Spooktacular

Fort Hood will host a Drive-In style rock concert from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. on October 31 in the parking lot of Fort Hood Stadium.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1st Cavalry Division along with the Fort Hood USO will host a Drive-In style rock concert from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. on October 31 in the parking lot of Fort Hood Stadium.

The Halloween “Spooktacular” will feature the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band and the Division’s Horse Cavalry Detachment. This event will showcase a wide variety of music from artists such as Bill Withers, ZZ Top, Drake, Evanescence and the Foo Fighters, a press release from Fort Hood said.

The event will incorporate`1wefr multiple COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“We will be spacing out the vehicle parking, providing hand sanitizing stations, and sanitizing the restrooms throughout the course of the concert,” said Capt. Taylor Criswell, Commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Band. “We just ask that you remain in the area near your vehicle for the duration of the show unless you are moving to or from the restrooms in the stadium

The Fort Hood USO will hand out pre-packaged candy to vehicles as they enter the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages, but no alcohol will be allowed. Costumes, however, are more than encouraged, Fort Hood said.

Vehicles can enter the parking lot from Clear Creek Road at 11:00 a.m. and follow the signs to the correct area.