WACO, TX — The 36th Engineer Brigade from Fort Hood is scheduled to paint the basketball court at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) in Waco Aug. 25.

The brigade is partnering with local cities including Waco and Cedar Park for various service projects that support veterans and communities.

The idea for this specific project came from discussions with Doris Miller VAMC staff members. Some staff members said the basketball court may motivate veterans to get on the court and stay active.

The soldiers and volunteering family members are scheduled to start painting around 10 a.m..

© 2018 KCEN