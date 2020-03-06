FORT HOOD, Texas — A prescribed burn is underway in a Fort Hood training area today.

The Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Balcones National Wildlife Refuge is conducting the prescribed burn operation in training area 62.

Training area 62 is located on the northwest side of the installation, off of Royalty Ridge Road and Old Georgetown Road. The burn is contingent upon weather conditions.

The fire will produce large quantities of smoke caused by accumulated grasses, weeds and brush. According to a release from Fort Hood, fire and emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works will have adequate manpower and equipment on the scene to carry out the prescribed burn in a safe manner.