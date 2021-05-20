Fort Hood ends mask requirement for fully vaccinated

The post adds that people who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors and outdoors on Fort Hood and federal property.

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Thursday, Fort Hood's commanding general announced on Facebook that the base is easing up on its mask requirements, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

"Defined as those who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose, are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on Fort Hood and DoD facilities, with a few exceptions," Lt. Gen. Pat White posted on Facebook.

The post adds that people who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors and outdoors on Fort Hood and federal property.

In the following Fort Hood facilities, masks are still required, regardless of vaccine status:

Schools (Follow KISD guidance)

Child Development Centers

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

Medical and dental facilities

COVID-19 vaccination sites

Privately-owned businesses/vendors, as per their own policies

White acknowledges Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, which bars mask requirements on government properties, but Fort Hood is following DoD policies.

"Keep in mind that while Texas requires no masks anywhere regardless of vaccination status, DoD policy requires masks for unvaccinated personnel indoors on federal property. Therefore, for unvaccinated Soldiers, there is no change to mask policy on post," he wrote.

Off base, personnel are asked to comply with CDC guidelines and State of Texas guidelines.