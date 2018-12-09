FORT HOOD — On Tuesday, Fort Hood hosted two town halls to address lead paint in a number of base homes. Lead paint is usually found in homes built before 1978. On Fort Hood, 70% of base homes were built before 1978.

The town halls follow a recent Reuter's magazine article saying many children were experiencing lead poisoning on military bases. Fort Hood officials said they have been testing children that are 12 to 18 months old since 2011. They have collected over 11,000 blood samples and only 15 of them tested positive for lead.

Lead-based paint is not considered a danger if it is under additional coats of paint. Fort Hood officials said they paint over the homes every 2 to 3 years and every time a new family moves in.

Officials encouraged all residents to call 254-285-2230 or their community manager for any concerns about lead-based paint.

