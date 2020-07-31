Fort Hood implements travel restrictions to Travis, Harris, Tarrant, Dallas, Bexar Counties do to COVID-19

This order comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas and Fort Hood over the past few weeks.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood issued a press release Thursday that stated travel to Tavis, Harris, Tarrant, Dallas and Bexar Counties will now be restricted or Fort Hood soldiers.

According to Fort Hood, this order applies to all individuals who are on or off duty, subject to military orders who are stationed, assigned and/or attached to units on the Fort Hood Instillation.

This order comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas over the past few weeks. Fort Hood has also experienced an increase in cases recently, according to Fort Hood.

This order is effective immediately and will remain effective until further notice. Soldiers should engage their chain of command for more information, according to Fort Hood.