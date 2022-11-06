"Our deepest condolences" | Fort Hood releases statement on death of soldier in fatal crash

Fort Hood sent their condolences to Oswald's family while remembering their fellow soldier.

"The 1st Cavalry Division is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a member from our team."

Ford Hood has released a statement identifying Fort hood Soldier Jacob "Black Jack" Oswald. `

Oswald died as a result of a fatal motorcycle crash on Nov. 3 in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive in Killeen.

Specialist Jacob A. Oswald, a military intelligence analyst, was a 22-year-old member of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, according to Fort Hood.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to Specialist Oswald’s family, his loved ones, and his friends,” said Col. C.J. Kirkpatrick, brigade commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “We have been in constant contact with the Soldier's family and are working with them to offer support during this difficult time.”

Oswald joined the U.S. Army in July 2019. Following initial training in Arizona, he was assigned to Fort Hood, according to the base.

During his time at Fort Hood, Oswald received many awards.

His awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal (1OLC) and the Army Service Ribbon, according to the base.

