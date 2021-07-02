Fort Hood modifies gate access procedures

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is changing its gate access procedures to in an attempt to improve security and public safety, the post announced via Facebook.
With the new changes effective Feb. 6 at 6 p.m., the military post is warning visitors to plan for extended wait times and expect significant delays during peak traffic hours.
The new access procedures include:
- ID checks for all personnel in vehicles. All personnel entering Fort Hood must present a valid military ID, common access card (CAC), another federal personal identity verification card (PIV), or other DoD ID card, or a visitor pass to enter Fort Hood.
- All adults in vehicles must possess a DoD-issued ID. Family members cannot vouch for passengers. Active duty service members and their family members, DoD ID card CAC holders, retirees and their family members will not be able to escort or vouch for adult passengers 18 years of age or older in their vehicle.
- If no valid form of military ID or other DoD ID card is presented, visitors must proceed to the Marvin Leath Visitor Welcome Center located adjacent to the Bernie Beck Main Gate. The visitor center is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those requiring entry to Fort Hood between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will need to proceed to the Bernie Back Main Gate to be vetted and receive a one-time entry pass.