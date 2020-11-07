Fort Hood, National Mounted Warfare Foundation announce approval of new museum

The museum will honor soldiers and units that have served on Fort Hood and the history of mounted combat in the Army. Phase I of the museum is set to open in 2022.

KILLEEN, Texas — Construction of Phase I of the National Mounted Warrior Museum has been approved by the Secretary of the Army, Fort Hood said in a release.

The $11 million museum on Fort Hood will honor the legacy of solider and units that have served on Fort Hood, as well as the history of mounted combat in the Army.

“The moment we have been working toward for nine years has finally arrived,” Retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, President and CEO of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation said.

Fort Hood and foundation indicated that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held in September, with construction beginning afterward. Both the 1st Cavalry Museum and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Museum will incorporate their collections into the new museum.

Once staff and artifacts transfer to the new museum, the old museums will close, leaving the National Mounted Warrior Museum as the only one on Fort Hood.

"Fort Hood is exceptionally excited to soon host the National Mounted Warrior Museum.," III Corps deputy commanding general Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt said. "The home of America's Armored Corps is the ideal place to display the history and innovation of mounted and armored warfare. This museum will stand as a testimony to the strength, agility and power that armored warfare brings to the modern battlefield."

Phase I of the museum is is expected to open in 2022. It will feature 13,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space and 7,000 square feet of temporary exhibit space.

Future phases include an expansion of the permanent exhibit space, four multi-functional classrooms/conference rooms, a gift shop and officers for museum staff.

“The National Mounted Warrior Museum will become a major destination for Central Texas," NMWF Vice President Bob Couch said. "Projections show the Museum will attract an estimated 265,000 visitors annually, 199,000 of which will come from outside the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Statistical Area."

The museum will be located outside of the main gate to Fort Hood between the Marvin Leath Visitor's Center and the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Stables.