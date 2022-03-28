WATCH LIVE | Fort Hood officials to provide update on response to Crittenburg Complex fire

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Fort Hood fire officials are expected to update the public Monday afternoon regarding its response to range fires from over the weekend.
The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. and will include officials from the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Texas A&M Forest Service. 6 News plans to livestream the update.
On Monday around 11 a.m., the forest service said an estimated 33,175 acres burned with 0% containment.
Fort Hood fire officials say that the fire does not pose any danger to homes, structures or infrastructures. No firefighters were injured.
Stay with 6 News as this story develops.
Also on KCENTV.com: