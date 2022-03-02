Fort Hood Power Outage| ERRE testing starts March 15 postwide

Fort Hood said the exercise will start on March 15 and will end on March 18 to test emergency systems.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood will conduct an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) on March 15 to test the post's emergency systems, according to the Fort Hood Facebook page.

ERRE testing will start on March 15 but will last until March 18. The electrical power to nearly the entire facility will be cut for at least eight hours, not to exceed 12 hours, the base says.

Neither Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center nor Robert Gray Army Airfield should be affected by the exercise.

