FORT HOOD, Texas —

A Fort Hood Soldier won the grand-prize of the Military Stary sixth-annual "Your Holiday Bill Is on Us" sweepstakes and will have his entire Military Star card balance paid off.

Pvt. Miguel Maldonado, military police, 64th Military Police Company, entered the sweepstakes during the 2019 holiday shopping season. Maldonado was chosen above the millions of Army & Air Force Exchange Service patrons who entered the sweepstakes worldwide.

“Because his bill did not meet the $2,500 grand prize minimum, he will be awarded a statement credit in the amount of the difference,” Fort Hood Exchange general manager Daniel Wise said.

The check will be delivered to Maldonado during a presentation ceremony at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 in the Fort Hood Clear Creek Exchange, building 4250.

