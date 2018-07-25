FORT HOOD — Fire fighters are working together to battle grass fires that have burned 8,500 acres within the Fort Hood training ranges.

Officials say the fires pose no immediate risk to life or property because of their isolated location nor is it threatening to leave the installation boundary.

The fires were first spotted in the area July 17. Since then, four separate fires in the training area have grown into the massive range fire that crews have spent over 60,000 cumulative hours battling from the ground and air.

Crews have been using bulldozers and graders to widen firebreaks, while aviation assets have been dropping water onto hot spots within the impact area.

“(This has been) exceptional teamwork by all as we fight multiple fires across the range complex,” Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Hank Perry said.

© 2018 KCEN