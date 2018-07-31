After burning several thousand acres, the fire in Fort Hood's northern range is now 100 percent contained. A fire in the southern portion of the base's range, according to Fort Hood's Press Center, remains within the permanent dud area.

Units at Fort Hood have now been given permission to continue live-fire training on all rangers.

A release from Fort Hood states that the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department will continue to work the boundaries of the range area "starting with West Range Road to cut and improve fire breaks."

