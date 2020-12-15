Fort Hood receives COVID-19 vaccine

Fort hood is one of the first army installations in the country to receive the coronavirus vaccines

6 News got behind the scenes access at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Tuesday as patients received the vaccine for the first time.

The hospital received the the Pfizer vaccine early Tuesday morning.

Fort hood received a total of 3900 doses. Hospital employees and first line responders were the first to get the shots.

Fort hood was one of the first army bases to get the vaccine due to size and population of the installation.

"There's a lot of soldiers deploying and they need to be protected," Commander at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Richard Malish said. "They are due to get one of the first shots as well. We are proud of it because it will make us be able to give the shot in bigger and bigger volumes."

Once front line responders and soldiers who are being deployed get the vaccine, then the hospital will administer the vaccine to other soldiers and families on post.