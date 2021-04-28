Fort Hood to relax COVID-19 measures starting May 1

The post said it will close a couple of COVID-19 testing sites on May 21 and will continue to operate the vaccine clinic at Abrams gym.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials announced plans to relax COVID-19 measures that have been in place fore more than a year now, aimed at preventing the spread of the virus throughout the military post and surrounding community.

The changes will take effect May 1, according to a release.

They were "approved for implementation after careful analysis of data showing decreased infection rates and expanded vaccine availability within the Fort Hood community."

Here's a look at the changes detailed in the news release:

COVID-19 Testing

The respiratory drive-thru and Thomas Moore Health Clinic centralized COVID-19 testing sites will close May 21.

TRICARE beneficiaries can be tested for COVID-19 tests at their assigned patient centered medical homes during regular business hours beginning Saturday, May 1.

Beneficiaries can schedule COVID-19 testing appointments online at www.tricareonline.com or by calling the Patient Appointment Line at 254-288-8888.

The pediatric clinic will continue to provide testing in the clinic.

The internal medicine clinic COVID-19 testing site will be located in mobile testing trailers located in front of the hospital.

Active Duty COVID-19 Testing

Monroe, Bennett, Russell Collier, TMC- 12, TMC-14 and Thomas Moore Soldier Centered Medical homes will provide COVID-19 testing for active duty services members during sick call and regular duty hours.

Unit Testing

All testing for unit movement should be coordinated by the unit through the Deployment Readiness Center or Soldier–Centered Medical Home.

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Outside Continental United States (OCONUS) Testing

The Emergency Department will provide testing for 48-hour flight testing for OCONUS PCS after normal duty hours. For more information call 254-288-8114.

COVID-19 Testing Results

COVID-19 testing results are available through the TRICARE Patient Portal at www.tricareonline.com.

Beneficiaries can also request results through secure email. Send a completed DD form 2870 and copy of I.D to usarmy.hood.medcom-crdamc.list.roi@mail.mil. Please use “COVID-19 test results” in the subject line.

You will receive a link to the secure email site within two business days of released laboratory results. Results sent via secure email are available for download for seven days.

Patients can also contact Release of Information for assistance with results at (254) 286 -7276, (254) 287- 0912, or (254) 287 – 0884. Please note COVID-19 results are not released over the phone.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Abrams gym will continue to be the site for COVID-19 vaccinations. All eligible beneficiaries age 16 years and older can schedule an appointment for the vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled at www.tricareonline.com or by calling the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288-8888.

Beneficiaries should monitor social media and the CRDAMC website at www.darnall.tricare.mil for updates regarding appointment availability and special openings.

Face Coverings, Open Access Points and Clinic Screenings

All patients, visitors and staff must continue to wear masks inside the facility.

Restricted access points and mandatory door screenings will end Saturday, May 1. All public entrances will be open May 1. Beneficiaries will be screened in clinic areas.

Public entrances will be open Monday through Friday until 6 p.m. Patients and visitors should use the main and emergency room entrances after 6 p.m. weekdays, weekends and Federal Holidays.

Patients and visitors are asked to complete a self-screening assessment before arriving for an appointment or visiting inpatients. For the health and safety of other patients, visitors, and staff please do not enter the facility if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Appointments

Patients are encouraged to use virtual care options for routine appointments.

Virtual health options include secure messaging through the TRICARE online portal and telephone consultation through the patient appointment line at 254.288.8888 or www.tricareonline.com. Web visits are also available through the TRICARE online portal.

Beneficiaries experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their clinics before their appointment for arrival instructions. Call 254-288-8888 during normal business hours to be connected with your clinic.

Army Public Health Nursing (APHN) 24-hour COVID-19 Hotline

The 24-hour COVID-19 hotline will close operations Saturday, May 1.

TRICARE beneficiaries can use the 24-hour Military Health System Nurse Advice Line for medical concerns. Beneficiaries can call, chat, or video chat with a registered nurse. For more information about the MHS Nurse Advice Line visit www.mhsnurseadviceline.com or call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) Option 1.

Visitors

Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms should not plan to visit the facility. Visitors with symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) will not be allowed in clinical areas.

All patients, visitors, and staff are still required to wear a mask or face covering in the facility.

Patients and visitors will be screened in clinic areas. Some clinical areas may have adjusted visitation policies based on patient safety protocols.

If you have a question about visitation or accompanying a patient please contact the clinic for information and instructions.

Maintaining a safe environment for our patients and staff is our priority, so we ask that visitors be limited to those essential to the patient’s physical or emotional well-being. We continue to encourage the use of other forms of communication to connect, such as using video- call apps, tablets or cell phones.

Pharmacy

CRDAMC’s Main Outpatient Pharmacy and Clear Creek PX Pharmacy will continue mandatory prescription drop-off service. Patients should drop off prescriptions and return later to pick up. Patients will receive a text message or automated phone call when their prescription is ready. Patients should estimate a three to four hour turn around for pick up.

If you do not receive a phone call or text within 24 hours, please call Main Pharmacy at 254-288-8800 Clear Creek PX Pharmacy at 254-618-7024.

Patient Advocate and AMRAP Ombudsman

The Patient Advocacy and AMRAP Ombudsmen offices are providing virtual and in person support services.

Patient Advocate Office at (254)288-8156 or email at usarmy.hood.medcom-crdamc.mbx.websitecomments@mail.mil

AMRAP Ombudsmen Office at (254)286-7031, (254)535-6752 , (254)286-7791, (254)535-2166, or email usarmy.hood.medcom-crdamc.list.ombudsman@mail.mil

Emergency Care for COVID-19