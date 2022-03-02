Fort Hood resumes operational hours

Many, if not all facilities should return to normal operations by Sunday, officials say.

FORT HOOD, Texas — As the ice and sleet start to melt off the roads, Fort Hood has announced they will be reopening several facilities across the post starting Feb. 5.

In terms of food and services, the Main Exchange and the Food Court will open late morning. For more information on operational hours, visit AAFES Facebook. Pharmacy hours in the Main Exchange will also be updated here.

Commissaries, like the Clear Creek and Warrior Way, will also open at 11 a.m.

Medical services at the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will return to normal operations starting Saturday. Its main pharmacy will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several recreational facilities will also be open, according to the DFMWR Facebook.

Please take caution on the roads while traveling as ice and sleet are still on the roads.

Most of Fort Hood's facilities and normal operations are expected to resume normal operations by Sunday, according to Fort Hood officials.