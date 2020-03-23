FORT HOOD, Texas —

The sixteenth case of coronavirus in Bell County was confirmed by Fort Hood to be a soldier assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

According to a Fort Hood press release, the soldier is a man between the ages of 30 and 39 and is in self-isolation at his off-post home. Other soldiers who may have been in contact are self-quarantined.

Another coronavirus case that was announced on Monday by the Bell County Health District was confirmed to be a military retiree identified as a man between the ages of 40 and 49. He lives in Killeen and tested positive for COVID-19 at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

Following established medical guidelines, the retiree called the Army Public Health Nursing 24-Hour Hotline: (254) 553-6612 before arriving at the hospital on Fort Hood. Medical protocols were in place for receiving the patient and conducting the test, according to Fort Hood.

The retiree is in self-isolation at home in Killeen.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials urge everyone to continue to remain vigilant in reducing the spread of the virus by taking the following steps:

Implement Social Distancing. Remain dispersed even when well. Seek to maintain a 6-foot distance from others at all times. Wash your hands frequently, do NOT touch your face, and monitor yourself and others for symptoms. Use Telemedicine whenever possible for healthcare. Contact your provider by phone or message. Unless you have severe symptoms and need emergent care, do not report to sick call, the emergency room, or urgent care. Self-Isolation. When sick, stay home and away from others. If sick and you must go out, wear a mask. Protect your family and teammates from the spread of the virus. Isolate yourself early (as soon as symptoms develop) and remain isolated until symptoms abate. Beneficiaries with symptoms should contact, Army Public Health Nursing 24 Hour Hotline: (254) 553-6612.

