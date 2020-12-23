Fort Hood soldier dies after car crash

SPC Dufina died of injuries sustained on December 18 on 195 near Georgetown in a car accident on his way to work, according to Fort Hood.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The 3d Cavalry Regiment extended its sympathies to the family and friends of SPC Robert Dufina from MED Troop, Regimental Support Squadron Tuesday.

Dufina died of injuries sustained on December 18 on 195 near Georgetown in a car accident on his way to work, according to Fort Hood.

The Brave Rifles family is devastated by the loss of such a caring medic and model Trooper. Fort Hood said it will provide updates as details on remembrance ceremonies become available.

"Rest in peace SPC Dufina. You will be remembered. This loss hit everyone hard, know that you are not alone during this time," a statement from Fort Hood said.

3d CR and Fort Hood have many services you can reach out to for help or someone to talk to.

Military/Veterans Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1, or Text 8382553 CR EBH - (254) 553-8670/86713d CR MFLC - (254) 392-2838

Emergency On-Call Chaplain Hotline - (254)-287-2427