Fort Hood soldier dies after collision

FORT HOOD, Texas — A 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier riding a motorcycle is dead after colliding with a car late Thursday night, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Around 8:43 p.m. officers arrived at the crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive. The collision, according to police, involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

A motorcyclist was found unresponsive lying in the roadway when police arrived. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to police.

A black Harley Davidson was traveling westbound in the inside lane of E. Stan Schlueter Loop when a black Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Hudson Drive failed to yield, according to police.

As a result, the Nissan entered an intersection causing the motorcycle to collide with the car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The victim's name has not been identified.

There is no other information at this time.